It was a black day in Spain as Barcelona, one of the busiest cities in the country, came under a terror attack on Thursday, leading to the death of 13 people and hundreds other being injured. The attack was condemned by high-profile persons all over the world including prominent personalities such as Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rafael Nadal among others.

The attack took place in the crowded Las Ramblas arena, which is also busy with tourists. A van plowed into people on the street and sidewalks, leading to chaos with people running for cover. It was carnage on the streets, with bodies lying helpless on the floor. The ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack.

From here one has also learned that the terrorist group is using vehicles for mass murder as this is not the first time it has happened. In the recent past, Nice, Berlin, and London have already witnessed vehicle being used, and now Barcelona has been added to the list.

The Barcelona football club has also announced that the players will wear black armbands in their first league game on Sunday. Before the match starts, a minute's silence will also be observed.

"On Sunday, before the 2017/18 La Liga opener against Betis, the Camp Nou will hold a minutes silence in recognition and memory of the victims," FC Barcelona statement read.

Social media was active with people from Spain and other countries expressing sorrow while condemning the attack. Messi was extremely devastated with what happened in the city, where he plies his football trade. It is like a second home for the Argentine, who is a product of the Barcelona academy.

"I want to send my condolences and all my support to the families and friends of the victims of the terrible attack in our beloved Barcelona, in addition to totally rejecting any act of violence. We are not going to give up, there are many more of us who want to live in a world in peace, without hate and where respect and tolerance are the basis of coexistence," Messi wrote on Instagram.

One of the most loved tennis players from Spain, Rafael Nadal posted on Twitter - "All my support for the families affected and the city."

Here are some of the tweets from sportspersons.

Consternado com as notícias que chegam de Barcelona. Todo o apoio e solidariedade a família e amigos das vítimas. — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 17, 2017

Very shocked for what happened in Barcelona. All my support to the city and families! pic.twitter.com/YDtyAiw7Qc — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) August 17, 2017