Another terror attack has left the world in shock. The Spanish city of Barcelona was rocked after a van ploughed into a busy street killing 13 and injuring several, CNN reports. Shocking images have emerged from Las Ramblas promenade in the city's center, where the attack took place.

The suspected van is towed away from the area where it crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas in Barcelona, Spain, August 18, 2017.Reuters

"Terrorists will never defeat a united people that loves freedom over barbarism. The whole of Spain is with the victims and [their] families," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday following the attacks.

The Spanish royal family also released a statement. "They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone," the tweet read. 

As soon as the news of the attacks made headlines, the world came together to form a peace circle and show their support for the city. Condemning the incident, people united on social media platform to even make a unique symbol.

Celebrities like Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Melania Trump, Jennifer Lopez, and many others too joined in and mourned the attacks. Showing their support, many tweeted out prayers, and shared the now iconic symbol associated with the messages.

"Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo," Obama tweeted. Sharing the same sentiments, Donald Trump wrote, "The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted, "Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona."

Jennifer Lopez offered her support in Spanish, writing, "Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu." It means, "Sending you much love and peace to the great city of #Barcelona and all its beautiful people. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu"

Other celebs that showed their support:

