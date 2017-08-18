Another terror attack has left the world in shock. The Spanish city of Barcelona was rocked after a van ploughed into a busy street killing 13 and injuring several, CNN reports. Shocking images have emerged from Las Ramblas promenade in the city's center, where the attack took place.

"Terrorists will never defeat a united people that loves freedom over barbarism. The whole of Spain is with the victims and [their] families," Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday following the attacks.

The Spanish royal family also released a statement. "They are murderers, just criminals who will not terrify us. All Spain is Barcelona. Las Ramblas will be back to everyone," the tweet read.

As soon as the news of the attacks made headlines, the world came together to form a peace circle and show their support for the city. Condemning the incident, people united on social media platform to even make a unique symbol.

Celebrities like Barack Obama, Ellen DeGeneres, Melania Trump, Jennifer Lopez, and many others too joined in and mourned the attacks. Showing their support, many tweeted out prayers, and shared the now iconic symbol associated with the messages.

"Michelle and I are thinking of the victims and their families in Barcelona. Americans will always stand with our Spanish friends. Un abrazo," Obama tweeted. Sharing the same sentiments, Donald Trump wrote, "The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you!"

First Lady Melania Trump tweeted, "Thoughts and prayers to #Barcelona."

Jennifer Lopez offered her support in Spanish, writing, "Enviándole mucho amor y paz a la gran ciudad de #Barcelona y toda su gente hermosa. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu." It means, "Sending you much love and peace to the great city of #Barcelona and all its beautiful people. #barcelonaContigo #barcelonaAmbTu"

Other celebs that showed their support:

All my love to Barcelona today. ? — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 17, 2017

I ❤️ #Barcellona and the beautiful people who are the spirit of that city. All my thoughts and prayers are with you today. Stay strong! — Jesse Tyler Ferguson (@jessetyler) August 17, 2017

All prayers and thoughts in Barcelona this morning. Heartbreaking. — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 17, 2017

Sending all my love to Barcelona and those affected by this horrible tragedy pic.twitter.com/U4Y8Oi3Q2y — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) August 17, 2017

Sending all the love and light to #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/ql4zzreepE — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) August 17, 2017

My heart goes out to the victims of the attack in #Barcelona. Our prayers are with you all. — Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 17, 2017

Sending love and prayers to the people of Barcelona... — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 17, 2017

What a shameful, hateful, senseless attack. Tragic. The people of #Barcelona have my entire heart, all of my love and my sincere prayers. — Paula Abdul (@PaulaAbdul) August 17, 2017

My heart is with Barcelona. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) August 17, 2017

Sending love to my friends in Barcelona. Feeling helpless. — Idina Menzel (@idinamenzel) August 17, 2017

Fundidos en un abrazo con #Barcelona. — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 17, 2017

His Majesty King Abdullah II condemns the deadly attack in #Barcelona #Jordan — RHC (@RHCJO) August 17, 2017