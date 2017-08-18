Barcelona's terror attack that killed 13 people and left 100 injured has shocked the world once again. On Thursday (August 17) at around 5pm, a white van rammed into the side walk of Las Ramblas, the city's most famous avenue, that was packed with tourists and mercilessly attacked them.

The ISIS has now claimed responsibility for the attack and a suspect, identified as Driss Oukabir, was arrested soon after the incident. According to reports, Spanish authorities identified him as the Moroccan-born man.

Barcelona terror attack: 13 killed over 100 injured as van rams into tourists, ISIS claims responsibility

An eye-witness said that he saw people running into shops on either sides. "I saw people flying into the air and everyone was running into the shops on either side," he told CNN adding: "I saw a lot of ambulances, I saw a lot of emergency vehicles almost immediately."

As soon as the news broke, people across the world took to Twitter to express their grief and anger on the unfortunate incident.

Many Bollywood celebrities came out in support of the city and its people and prayed for world peace.

Check some Twitter reactions:

Anupam Kher‏: "Dear World!! Please UNITE against TERRORISM. Nothing is more barbaric than Killing innocent people. And For WHAT?? #BarcelonaTerrorAttack"

Kartik Aaryan‏: "Another attack This is really shameful and has to stop!! #Barcelona Thoughts and prayers"

Farhan Akhtar‏: "Hoping all my friends and their families in Barcelona are safe. Shocked and repulsed by this mindless act of terrorism."

Anushka Sharma‏: "It pains me to see terrorism affect innocent civilians over and over again. My condolences. #BarcelonaTerrorAttack"

Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi: "#Barcelona We Pakistanis feel the pain of innocent people dying anywhere in the world because we have been biggest victims of terrorism."

Stay tuned for more updates.