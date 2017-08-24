Barcelona have been bagging headlines all over the world this transfer window, especially after Neymar moved to PSG. Lionel Messi has also been linked to Manchester City, who were reportedly keen to activate the Argentine's buyout clause of £275 million.

One does not see such a sensational swoop happening before the transfer window closes on the 31st of the month. But, one cannot rule out Messi's move to Manchester City in the near future.

If reports of The Sun are to be believed, Messi's dad has already started talking about a potential move with Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain.

But, the club might have to wait till next season as Messi can sign free next season. If the player joins for free, City, who are one of the richest clubs in the world, could offer him a mega package to make him a Premier League player for years to come.

It has to be understood that Messi reportedly agreed to a deal with Barcelona to sign the new contract in July. But, the Barcelona talismanic man has not put pen on paper. However, the word from Barcelona is that their academy product will sign the new deal soon.

With the new contract still not being signed, such kind of stunning deals involving Messi to Manchester City makes sense. If Messi officially decides to ignore the new contract and look for alternate options, there are more than one reasons to believe that Manchester City will be his ideal choice.

Even a TV3 documentary revealed last month that Messi was increasingly getting frustrated at Barcelona last year after being embroiled in tax scandal and wanted to join Manchester City. Messi is also said to have met manager Pep Guardiola, but the talks failed after Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu did not allow the deal to take shape.

Joining Manchester City will also mean a chance for Messi to reunite with his former manager, Pep Guardiola, under whom the Argentine won a number of trophies for Barcelona.