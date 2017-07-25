The world is going gaga over the potential transfer of Barcelona forward Neymar to PSG for a staggering deal of £195 million. Barcelona does not want to sell one of their key players, but the amount could make any heads turn.

The likes of Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, who are his close friends besides being team mates have also met the player, and asked him to stay at Barcelona. Despite all this, Messi has already given his club a list of three prospective players, who should replace Neymar if the Brazilian decides to leave and join PSG.

Messi's list includes some of the top stars of world football – Juventus Paulo Dybala, PSG's Angel Di Maria and Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele, as per Don Balon.

Though all the players might be world-class, Neymar is a notch above all of them, and Messi would definitely not want to see the Brazilian depart as the South American trio – Messi, Suarez and Neymar – is one of the most feared attacking line-up in the world.

Messi's list of replacement for Neymar looks impressive. Though as of now, there is no official word about Neymar leaving Barcelona, things can move thick and fast if a deal is agreed.

Taking about Neymar's replacement, Dybala could be one of the best players to replace Neymar for a number of reasons. The player is just aged 23 and is one of the best players offensively in world football, but the problem might be Juvnetus. The Serie A club might not let go their star player.

If Neymar finally decides to quit, Barcelona can listen to Messi's demands and use Di Maria in a player plus cash deal with PSG. This could stir controversy as he featured for Real Madrid in the past as well.

That remains to be seen if PSG agrees to sell the Argentine. Dembele, the last name on the list, may fall third on the pecking order.

However, it is quite surprising that Liverpool's Phillipe Coutinho, who has been one of the most wanted players by Barcelona in the last couple of seasons, has not found his name in Messi's list. One needs to mention that the Spanish giants had recently launched a bid, which was rejected by the Reds, and in particular manager Jurgen Klopp.