Marco Verratti has been one of the most sought-after players in Europe this summer, with giants of world football Manchester United and Barcelona keen on the Italian. Both the clubs' hopes of signing the player seem to have received a certain lift as Verratti has sparked a new controversy, expressing his unhappiness with PSG contract.

PSG is one of the richest clubs in the world, and do not mind shelling huge amount of money on players. Look at their interest in Barcelona forward Neymar, for whom PSG are ready to pay £195 million and make him the world's most expensive player. Verratti is aware of the rich club's money power but is not happy with his current earning.

The Italian, 24, who earns around £6.2 million per year as PSG player, wants a hefty pay rise, reported metro.co.uk.

This might have been brought about the fact that new signing Dani Alves is set to earn an annual salary of £12.5 million, which is almost double of Verratti's earning. It makes sense when the midfielder is not happy with his earnings as he has some of his best years ahead of him while the Brazilian is 34.

With this contract row, United and Barcelona will be having a closer look at the situation. It was only a few weeks ago that one was quite destined to see Verratti sign for Barcelona, but that did not come to fruition. Barcelona star Lionel Messi also seems to favour Verratti's move to the La Liga, so the Barcelona chiefs will be more than desperate to land the player.

However, there is an interesting tale to this story.

For some reason, Verratti, just a few days ago, sacked his agent and hired super agent Mino Raiola. This new partnership must have given some wings to Manchester United, who has been linked with the midfielder recently, as the agent has some close links to the Red Devils.

It was Raiola, who helped United sign three top players, Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan. Can Raiola bring Verratti to Old Trafford?

The Italian will be on the radar of Jose Mourinho even more after this contract row. With Mourinho having spoken about the need of a winger and midfielder before the transfer window shuts down, United should move in quickly to sign Verratti.