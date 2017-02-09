Former President Barack Obama is on a vacation spree. Photos of his trip to the British Virgin Islands with Richard Branson were posted online on Tuesday, where the former leader is seen trying out his new skills in water sports.

Obama's flamboyance is not news, but his post-presidency vacations show an entirely new side of him. Alongside the incredible photos of Obama and Branson, a one-minute video was also posted wherein the duo is seen kitesurfing. And guess what, Obama beats Branson hands down.

"Barack started learning to kitesurf on the beach on Necker for two days solid, picking up the basics and flying a kite as if going back to being a child again. Then he went into the water, standing up and getting a feel for the kite. Finally, he put the board at his feet and gave it a go. Being the former president of America, there was lots of security around, but Barack was able to really relax and get into it," Branson wrote in a Virgin blog post, sharing his thrilling experience with the Obamas.

You can watch the video below where Branson faces off Obama in a kitsurfing challenge:

Not bad at all Mr. (former) President for doing the sport after eight busy, long years. But as you can see in the video, Branson levelled the playing field by taking up foilboarding instead of a kiteboarding. Branson noted that a lot of practice went into play before shooting the final video.

"We were neck and neck until the last run on the last day, when I got up on the foilboard and screamed along for over 50 metres, three feet above the water. I was feeling very pleased with myself, only to look over and see Barack go 100 metres on his kiteboard! I had to doff my cap to him and celebrate his victory," Branson added.

Branson concluded the post with his witty humour and challenging Obama for another round.

"Next time, may the best (British) man win!" Branson wrote.

We certainly can't wait to see that.