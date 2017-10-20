Barack Obama is urging Virginia voters to turn out for next months state elections. Former US President Obama on 19 October spoke to supporters at a rally for Democrat Ralph Northam, who is running for governor.
Barack Obamas back campaigning as he calls Virginia voters to action
- October 20, 2017 16:56 IST
