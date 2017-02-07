Barack Obama takes on Richard Branson in kiteboarding vs foil boarding challenge

Barack Obama takes on Richard Branson in kiteboarding vs foil boarding challenge Close
Former US president Barack Obama has been spotted kiteboarding with founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson. Barack and Michelle Obama were on holiday at Bransons luxury Moskito Island in the Caribbean when the former president tried his hand at kiteboarding. Known adventurer Brandon can also be seen in the footage trying out foil boarding, and the pair eventually compete with each other to see who can travel the furthest. Obama eventually wins out against the British billionaire.
loading image
IBT TV
U.S. marks 75th anniversary of Pearl Harbour
Most popular