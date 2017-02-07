- Play Protests erupt across the UK following Donald Trump travel ban
- Play X Factor contestant Lucie Jones named as UK’s Eurovision entry
- Play Music Minute: Rihanna disgusted with Trumps travel ban, Drake launches UK tour in London
- Play Who has Donald Trump banned from entering the US?
- Play Celebrities react to Donald Trumps ‘Muslim ban’
- Play Belgravia squatters attacked with missiles in luxury building
- Play Donald Trump inauguration protest - 360° video
Barack Obama takes on Richard Branson in kiteboarding vs foil boarding challenge
Former US president Barack Obama has been spotted kiteboarding with founder of the Virgin Group, Richard Branson. Barack and Michelle Obama were on holiday at Bransons luxury Moskito Island in the Caribbean when the former president tried his hand at kiteboarding. Known adventurer Brandon can also be seen in the footage trying out foil boarding, and the pair eventually compete with each other to see who can travel the furthest. Obama eventually wins out against the British billionaire.
Most popular