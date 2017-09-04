Barack Obama never fails to amaze us. And, then there is Taylor Swift. Swift's new song Look What You Made Me Do is so catchy that it has almost broken the internet and definitely broken several records.

Her new number is such an earworm that even former US president Barack Obama has fallen prey to it!

So, did he really sing the song? Let's explain a little.

No, he did not sing it. But like all those previous mash-ups (Major Laser's Lean On and Ed Sheeran's Shape of You), this time some musical genius has spliced together several clips from his speeches and made a perfect Obama version of "Look What You Made Me Do".

If you have never watched Obama's previous mash-ups, check one out right here:

obama singing look what you made me do pic.twitter.com/2gqVJbKJFG — Dory (@Dory) August 31, 2017

Let's hope Obama does this in real life too.