From Justin Bieber's "Sorry" to "One Dance" by Drake and "Let me love you" by DJ Snake, President Obama's singing parodies have taken the internet by storm, thanks to the people at "baracksdubs." But they haven't been perceived as greatly as the hundreds and thousands of viewers on YouTube by some rights holders.

As spotted by Torrent Freak on Lumen database, which keeps a track on notices sent to Google search, several takedown requests with reference to President Obama have been sent. As it appears, the record labels are targeting Obama's satire musical talents, which have been derived from his speeches.

Folks at baracksdubs take bits and pieces from Obama's speeches to form the lyrics of popular singles by renowned artistes. The videos are posted on baracksdubs YouTube channel, which has over a million subscribers.

Each and every video posted with "Barack Obama singing" lead fetches over a lakh views and some even manage to exceed a million views. For instance, "Barack Obama Singing One Dance by Drake" video cross 2.6 million, while "Barack Obama Singing Can't Stop The Feeling! by Justin Timberlake" is just over 2 million as of this writing.

The dubbed version of Justin Bieber's "Sorry" has been targeted several times recently based on the claims that they allegedly infringe the 22-year-old singer's rights. Despite these requests, the original videos still appear online, which could mean the labels are not targeting these parodies intentionally, Torrent Freak reported.

Among other takedown requests, the president's "State of the Union" speech was also targeted. Clearly, it was an error and it was possibly confused with a song from the band "State of the Union." The publication pointed that several pages linking to copies or downloads of the President's annual speech were deindexed by Google.

It looks like the videos are getting flagged based on keyword triggers, making it hard to differentiate between who and what. In the meantime, you can check out the dubbed videos at baracksdubs YouTube channel.