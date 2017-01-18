- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
Barack Obama commutes Chelsea Manning’s prison sentence
President Barack Obama commuted the remaining prison term of Chelsea Manning, the army intelligence analyst who was convicted for 35 years for violations under the Espionage Act. Manning had released American military and diplomatic cables to WikiLeaks. The White House said Manning’s commutation was not influenced by Julian Assange or WikiLeaks.
