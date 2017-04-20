Bappi Lahiri's classic song Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba is being used for the promotion of The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2, which is scheduled to be released in the theatres in India on May 5.

Disney India, which is distributing The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 in India, has acquired the rights to Bappi Lahiri's disco number Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba. The song is featured in the promotional video of the movie. The bosses of the studio think that the track is in sync with the spirit of the movie.

In a statement, Amrita Pandey, Vice President of Disney India, has confirmed the news about the song from the 1980's film Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. "Guardians of the Galaxy are a super cool set of superheroes who believe in having a ball as they save the galaxy. As music is a dominant aspect of the movie, we thought it would be a great idea to revive a retro hit dance for the Hindi version," she said.

"After listening to some popular songs from 1980s, the team unanimously felt Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba echoes the fun spirit associated with the Guardians. The song is about making the best of the moment and enjoying it, just like these superheroes. We hope the mash-up for Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 will be enjoyed by existing and innumerable new fans in India," Amrita Pandey added.

This is for the first time a Hollywood studio has come forward to use a hit Bollywood song to woo Indian audience. If this promotional strategy works for the film, more Hollywood studios will follow suit and use this formula to promote their films.

Bappi Lahiri scored music for the songs of director B Subhash's movie Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki. Jhoom Jhoom Jhoom Baba is one of the hit numbers of the movie in which singer Salma Agha had sung this song. This Pakistan singer also played Leena in the movie and she was seen shaking her legs in this track. If you have not watched its music video, check it out here.