
Banksy to open The Walled Off Hotel in Bethlehem with worlds worst view
British street artist Banksy has opened a guesthouse in Bethlehem. Located under an army watchtower and near the wall Israel has built across West Bank the artist describes his guesthouse as having the worst view of any hotel.All rooms overlook the barrier that has become a symbol of oppression for Palestinians. The hotel features Banksy artworks and was financed by the artist. It is his biggest project since the 2015 “Dismaland” theme park.
