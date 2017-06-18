Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Bank Chor is the new victim of piracy as the full movie has been leaked online. Multiple torrent sites have uploaded Bank Chor full movie for users to watch online or download it for free.

Bank Chor is a comedy thriller that shows three amateur robbers hijack a bank, but eventually get trapped in a big mess. Directed by Bumpy, Bank Chor has been leaked online just two days after its release.

Although the pirated version of the movie is not of HD quality, it is good enough for viewers who would want to watch Bank Chor online. Some sites have offered Bank Chor full movie to be watched online, some others have it with free download option. Some people are also sharing the pirated links on social media, which will make things worse for the makers of Bank Chor.

The film has had a slow start at the box office with a collection of Rs 1.40 crore on Friday, and Rs 1.66 crore on its second day. And, now Bank Chor being leaked online, the movie's collection is likely to be affected.

Piracy has always been a big issue in Bollywood, and of late, the menace has become even bigger. Almost all the movies get leaked online after a day of the official release. In certain instances, some films had become available on torrent sites even before the release, causing huge losses for the producers.

Earlier, films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man and Great Grand Masti had been leaked online much before the official releases. It had left the stars and the producers shocked as well as disheartened.