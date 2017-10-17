Exhaustive information on Indian bank account holders are available on the dark web, that too for a paltry sum of Rs 500, the Madhya Pradesh police have found. The alarming report reveals that the account holder data up for grabs include debit and credit card details such as bank account specifics, the CVV number, phone numbers and email IDs.

The investigation by the cyber cell of the Madhya Pradesh police suggests that Pakistan-based operatives are involved in the latest hack that compromised the bank account data.

The scam was discovered after the Indore police busted an international gang being run by a Pakistan national and operated out of Lahore.

The cops made a crackdown on the case after a detective posing as a customer of the financial information purchased the debit card details of an Indore-based woman in exchange of bitcoins. This in turn led them to two members of the gang from Mumbai, following which they were arrested.

The probe gained pace after the cops started working on the case of a certain Jaykishan Gupta. Gupta, a banking professional, filed a complaint that Rs 72,401 was debited from his credit card on August 28.

"Our investigation revealed that the card was used to buy air tickets for one Rajkumar Pillai of Mumbai. Pillai and his accomplice Ramprasad Nadar were rounded up," MP cyber cell SP Jitendra Singh was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"Pillai was a former employee of US-based IT service provider Cognizant and Nadar was employed with HDFC bank," Singh added.

Interestingly, the gang was careful enough to use the card details only on international websites where the One Time Password (OTP) is not required and thus wouldn't raise suspicions.

The police are currently investigating the case.