Varun Dhawan and Banita Sandhu released their movie October's trailer on Monday and it will leave you intrigued and spellbound with its beauty.

The film celebrates love and the beautiful autumn season. The trailer is quite different and director Shoojit Sircar has made sure that he doesn't reveal much of the story.

At the trailer launch, Varun and Banita looked quite comfortable in each other's company, which says a lot about their on-screen chemistry. While Varun wore a casual look with denim and shirt we couldn't take our eyes off Banita's royal blue boots by Mulberry England. Styled by Rahul Vijay, Banita paired her striking boots with a Gigi Hadid Tommy Hilfiger suit.

All we can say is those heels, the color and the style of the boots is as different as October trailer. Banita definitely nailed it. Take a look at the picture:

In an interview with a leading daily, Shoojit Sircar spoke about how he selected Banita for the film. He said: "Everyone was in awe of Banita after the gum commercial that I directed. While shooting for the ad film, I clicked a picture of Banita and sent it to Juhi Chaturvedi (writer) saying 'She has the potential to fit into the character that we are creating'. We were sure that she was the girl we should approach. My casting director (Jogi Malang) also knew that she was the right person for this character. Her performance in the film is captivating. I am sure that October will be a milestone in her career."

Varun Dhawan too said at the trailer launch: "I always felt I was learning more from Banita Sandhu than she was from me."