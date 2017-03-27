Former Bigg Boss contestant Bani Judge, popularly known as Bani J, and celebrity hair-stylist Sapna Bhavnani are in news for a photo that shows the two ladies kissing each other in public. The photo has become viral on social media.

Bani and Sapna, who are close friends, had attended a music festival in Mumbai, where the two flaunted the level of comfort they share with each other. Bani reportedly shared the Boomerang video on Instagram in which she and Sapna are apparently kissing each other.

Sapna too had shared the video on the same platform with the caption saying, "You are my sunshine @banij". However, it is not clear if the two divas actually locked lips or they were just pretending to kiss each other. Both Bani and Sapna have now deleted the video from Instagram.

Nonetheless, screenshots of the video were already taken before they deleted the video, and now pictures of Bani and Sapna's apparent lip-lock are doing the rounds on social media. While Sapna reportedly claims to be a bisexual, Bani is rumoured to be dating actor Yuvraj Thakur.

The two tattooed ladies, Sapna and Bani, share a very good bond and often hang out together. There are some other photos on Instagram of the two together. They both are known for living life on their own terms and their badass attitudes. Check the photo above and decide if they were actually kissing or just faking it. Below are some other pictures of the two shared recently.