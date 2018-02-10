Veteran Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath entered record books today (February 10) as he surpassed Pakistani pace legend Wasim Akram during the second Test against Bangladesh in Dhaka.

Herath is now the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket among left-arm bowlers. Earlier, Akram led the pack with 414 Test victims. Now, the 39-year-old Sri Lankan has overtaken him and has a tally of 415 wickets in red-ball cricket.

Herath's world record moment arrived on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium. He dismissed Taijul Islam caught by Danushka Gunathilaka.

Match Scorecard

It was the final wicket of the match and Sri Lanka registered a convincing 215-run victory to claim the two-Test series 1-0. Herath was wicketless in the first innings but bagged four in the second essay.

Outstanding effort to become the highest left-arm wicket taking bowler. Congratulations, @HerathRSL! pic.twitter.com/VMy5YOXLOj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 10, 2018 Congrats to @chandi_17 and the team. Wel @imakila4 for ur debut and dream spell on ur first game. Wel bowled @HerathRSL aiya . Congrats to suranga for his 100 wickets. Congrats to roshane as wel for his brilliant batting display. Congrats boys. U all done a great job. ????? — Dhammika Prasad (@imDhammika) February 10, 2018

In his 89-Test career, Herath has taken 33 five-wicket and nine 10-wicket hauls. He averages 28.17 and has strike rate of 60.0. He made his debut against Australia in Galle in September, 1999.

Overall in Test history, Herath is placed at 12th position among the highest wicket-takers. The leader is Muttaiah Muralitharan with 800 scalps.

Most Test wickets by left-arm bowlers - Top 5 (as on February 10, 2018 after the completion of Bangladesh-Sri Lanka Test in Dhaka)

415 - Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka)

414 - Wasim Akram (Pakistan)

362 - Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

355 - Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka)

313 - Mitchell Johnson (Australia)

Most Test wickets - Top 5

800 - Muttaiah Muralitharan (Sri Lanka)

708 - Shane Warne (Australia)

619 - Anil Kumble (India)

563 - Glenn McGrath (Australia)

523 - James Anderson (England)