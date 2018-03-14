India will book their spot in the final of the Nidahas Trophy with a victory over Bangladesh in Colombo on March 14.

After their opening defeat against Sri Lanka, Rohit Sharma-led India have bounced back with back-to-back wins over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka and sit atop the standings with four points.

Victory over Bangladesh would take India's tally to six points, guaranteeing them a place in the final on March 18.

"We aren't laid back at all, because all three teams are still alive in the tournament," India captain Sharma was quoted as saying by India Today after the win over Sri Lanka on March 12.

"They can all stand at four points. So we need to continue the momentum from here on."

Bangladesh vs India on TV and live stream India: DSport, DD National; Watch DSport, DSport on Jio TV Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye); Channel Eye Bangladesh: GTV UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand: Yupp TV

Bangladesh are tied on two points with Sri Lanka and can still qualify for the final if they lose to India, providing they win against the hosts in the final round robin game on March 16.

If India lose, then their progression to the final will depend on the outcome of the Sri Lanka-Bangladesh game and, potentially, net run rate.

In the first encounter between Bangladesh and India, the former only managed a total of 139-8 batting first, which was overhauled by India with six wickets and eight balls to spare.

Bangladesh's batsmen performed much better in the subsequent clash against Sri Lanka, with Mushfiqur Rahim's 35-ball 72 helping the Tigers chase down a daunting target of 215 set by the hosts.

Where to watch

Bangladesh's clash with India will start at 7pm IST. It will be broadcast live on DSport and DD National in India.

Squads

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah (c), Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Abu Jayed, Imrul Kayes, Nurul Hasan, Ariful Haque, Abu Hider Rony

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant