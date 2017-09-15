Season five of the famed Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is scheduled for later this year, but the much-anticipated Players' draft takes place on Saturday September 16.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the full list of players will be a part of the draft for the T20 cricket tournament, inspired from the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Seven teams ply their trade in this highly-watched T20 league in Bangladesh. Dhaka Dynamites remains the most successful side, having won three titles from the five seasons.

List of teams: Chittagong Vikings, Khulna Titans, Sylhet Sixers, Comilla Victorians, Dhaka Dynamites, Rajshahi Kings, Rangpur Riders.

Although players from Pakistan, Srilanka and even Afghanistan are a part of the Twenty-20 league, the Indian players have never participated.

BPL Player Draft 2017

208 foreign players will be a part of the draft, with England having the most representation, followed by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The players are categorised from Grade A to F. While the Grade A category players cost $70,000, the Grade F category players are priced at $10,000.

Each of the teams have to pick a minimum of seven local players and two foreign players. During a BPL match, a team can field a maximum of five overseas players; the minimum strength of foreign players being three.

Grade A+ player : Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh).

: Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh). Grade A players: Azhar Ali (Pakistan), Dinesh Chandimal (Sri Lanka), Gary Balance (England), Kamran Akmal (Pakistan), Misbah-Ul-Haq (Pakistan), Tim Bresnan (England), Upul Tharanga (Sri Lanka).

Where to watch LIVE: BPL Player Draft 2017

Date: September 16

Time: 12 pm local time (11:30 am IST)

TV guide: GTV (Bangladesh)

Live stream: Rabbithole App, YouTube (Global)

Retained players so far (images from BCB Twitter):

Rajshahi Kings

Rangpur Riders

Sylhet Sixers

Khulna Titans

Dhaka Dynamites

Chittagong Vikings

Comilla Victorians