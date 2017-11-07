Sylhet Sixers have been brilliant in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 so far. They won the first two matches quite easily and will be keen to pick their third straight win as they prepare to face Rajshahi Kings at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, November 7.

The Sixers are brimming with confidence, and with the likes of Upul Tharanga and Andre Fletcher having batted well, all eyes will once again be on their in-form openers. There is a serious need for the top order including Sabbir Rahman at number 3 to score big as their middle order lack that much-needed quality.

In the bowling department, they are going to depend on the services of Liam Plunkett, who is their trump card. Taijul Islam and Abul Hasan also need to play the supporting role to the Englishman.

Despite Sixers having won both matches, they are aware about a strong-looking Rajshahi Kings, who will be desperate for a win after losing to Rangpur Riders in their first encounter.

The Kings have a balanced squad with some quality batsmen and all-rounders, which makes them a strong unit. They have a good T20 skipper in the form of Darren Sammy, who is an experienced cricketer, having played in T20 leagues all around the world.

Sammy will want to bring the best out of his players in BPL, and most importantly against Sixers on Tuesday. The Kings are a team, comprising of proven T20 players in the form of Luke Wright, Samit Patel, James Franklin among others.

Foreigners alone cannot win you matches, so the Bangladesh players need to step up their game for the Kings, who finished runners-up last season, their best performance ever. Hence, Mehidy Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim will have to bring in all their quality and experience of having played under such conditions this season to make it a grand success.

Where to watch live

Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings is scheduled for 7 pm local time (6:30 pm IST). Here are the live streaming and TV options.

India: No coverage.

Bangladesh: Gazi TV: Live streaming: Gazi TV Online

England: Free Sports