The fifth season of the famed Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Twenty20 cricket competition gets under way on Saturday November 5. Defending champions Dhaka Dynamites clash with Sylhet Sixers in the opening match.

Rajshahi Kings, Dhaka Dynamites, Khulna Titans, Rangpur Riders, Surma Sylhet Sixers, Comilla Victorians and Chittagong Vikings remain the seven teams this time around as well.

Can you see Indian cricketers playing a part in the competition? Unfortunately, the answer is no. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has strictly laid down the law that cricketers from India, no matter even if you are desperate to play the game, cannot take part in global T20 leagues.

Nevertheless, star players from the world of cricket - from Pakistan's Babar Azam to West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite and from Australia's Chris Lynn to local superstar Shakib Al Hasan - will be in action in BPL 2017.

Format, dates and venues: The league phase takes place until December 6, with two matches scheduled every day.

Following the gruelling rounds, an eliminator as well as two qualifiers are scheduled. The final takes place on December 12 at the Sher-e-Bangla national stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong, remain the other two stadiums to host the matches this season.

Match times

1st match : 2 pm local time, 1:30 pm IST

2nd match : 7 pm local time, 6:30 pm IST

Where to watch live

TV info

India - To Be Announced

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, Maasranga Television

Live streaming

India - TBA

Bangladesh - Rabbithole App

Live cricket scores

HERE