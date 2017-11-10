The first leg of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017 is over in Sylhet, and it was Sylhet Sixers, who were the standout team in the competition. Upul Tharanga has been the best player for them, scoring three half centuries in first four matches.
Now, Tharanga and Sixers will be keen to play similar cricket as the BPL action shifts to the capital city, Dhaka, from November 11 to 21.
OfficialBPL - Bangladesh Premier League 2017- Points Table #BPLT20 #BPL2017 pic.twitter.com/RseJ4u7NHO— #ENGvsWI #ENGvWI (@ICC_Live2017) November 10, 2017
A total of 16 matches will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, where cricket fans are going to be entertained to the hilt. They will expect their home team Dhaka Dynamites to come up with their best cricket and climb up the BPL points table, where they are second place currently.
Besides the Sixers dominating the BPL 2017 so far, the table looks pretty tight, where five teams have one win and one loss under their belt, leading to two points each.
However, if there is one team, which seriously needs to pull up their socks then that is Rajshahi Kings, who are yet to win a single match. They lie at the bottom of the table. However, this is just the start of the competition and Kings will be striving for a better performance in the second leg of BPL 2017.
Teams like Sixers, who have done well in the first leg, also cannot take things for granted. The second leg of BPL 2017 is going to play an important role in helping teams strengthen or weaken their position in the standings.
Here is a look at the complete schedule for Bangladesh Premier League 2017 (Dhaka leg)
|Date
|Match Timings
|Teams
|Nov 11
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Rangpur Riders vs Rajshahi Kings
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Dhaka Dynamites vs Sylhet Sixers
|Nov 12
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Chittagong Vikings vs Khulna Titans
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Rajshahi Kings vs Comilla Victorians
|Nov 14
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Dhaka Dynamites vs Khulna Titans
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Comilla Victorians vs Chittagong Vikings
|Nov 15
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Khulna Titans vs Sylhet Sixers
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Dhaka Dynamites vs Chittagong Vikings
|Nov 17
|2 pm local, 1:30 pm IST
|Rajshahi Kings vs Sylhet Sixers
|7 pm local, 6:30 pm IST
|Khulna Titans vs Chittagong Vikings
|Nov 18
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Dhaka Dynamites vs Rajshahi Kings
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Rangpur Riders vs Comilla Victorians
|Nov 20
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Dhaka Dynamites vs Comilla Victorians
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Sylhet Sixers vs Rangpur Riders
|Nov 21
|1 pm local, 12:30 pm IST
|Rajshahi Kings vs Khulna Titans
|6 pm local, 5:30 pm IST
|Dhaka Dynamites vs Rangpur Riders
Venue: All matches will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
TV listings: India: no live coverage
Bangaldesh: TV: Gazi TV. Live Streaming: Gazi TV Online
UK: Free Sports