A passenger on a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Dhaka on Saturday was arrested by the Dhaka authorities after he allegedly stripped naked, watched porn, masturbated and attacked a flight attendant.

The Bangladeshi man reportedly had to be tied up after he undressed, and started behaving aggressively when asked to put his clothes back on, The Star Online reported.

The 20-year-old man who is said to be a student from a university in Cyberjaya allegedly started behaving strangely soon after the Malindo flight departed from Kuala Lumpur, other passengers told the New Straits Times.

He removed his clothes and started masturbating while watching a pornographic film on his laptop in public. The student even left his seat and tried to hug a female cabin crew member on more than one occasion. He was picked up by the authorities after the Malindo Air aircraft landed at Shahjalal International Airport.

When a male cabin crew tried to calm him down, he reportedly became even more aggressive. The flight passenger even attempted to attack the cabin crew member. The flight attendants, along with the help of some passengers, managed to subdue the passenger. They also relocated those sitting next to him.

"With regards to the incident about a disruptive passenger onboard OD162 to Dhaka on 3 March, the crew on board has followed the standard operating procedure to restraint passenger from any further disruption to the crew and passengers onboard [sic]," the airline said in a statement shared to its Facebook page. "The airline will continue to stay vigilant to ensure passengers travel soundly [sic]," it added.

An airline spokesman told New Strait Times: "The disruptive passenger was accompanied by the Dhaka security team upon arrival and he has been put in jail by the authorities there."