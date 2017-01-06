India cricket team superstar Virat Kohli has shared his disappointment over the Bangalore mass molestation incident that completely put a black mark on the 'Garden City of India' over the last few days. The 28-year-old has now joined the likes of Akshay Kumar and wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt to give out strong messages via video.

A very disturbing video of two men (rather, anti-social parasites) on a scooty molesting a woman in a narrow lane in Bangalore on New Year has become viral now, boiling the blood of one and all.

Kohli, tipped to be the India cricket team skipper in limited overs cricket as well following the relinquishing of captaincy duties by MS Dhoni, is a prominent figure in Bangalore, thanks to his impressive tenure with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) over the years.

A hard-hitting message coming straight from the Team India superstar over the incident is thus totally justified. Kohli has asked the witnesses to the crimes and the culprits to look into their own family and decide what they would do if their sisters or daughters were going through the same ordeal somewhere.

"For people to watch and not do anything about it is very cowardly. Those people have no right to call themselves men. If something like that happened, God forbid, to your family, would you stand and watch or would you help? That remains my question," he said.

The quotes to takeaway from Virat Kohli

- Wearing short clothes is her decision, her life, her choice.

- People in power trying to defend it is absolutely horrible.

- I'm ashamed to be a part of that society that think it is completely acceptable to do these activities and get away.

- Be respectful, and treat women with compassion.

- Women shouldn't be treated differently and there shouldn't be any self created separate rules for them.

Virat Kohli's message in full

Let's stand together and put a stop to these pathetic acts. This country should be safe and equal for all. Women shouldn't be treated differently and there shouldn't be any self created separate rules for them. Change your thinking and the world will change around you. 1/2 A video posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:21pm PST

Let's stand together and put a stop to these pathetic acts. This country should be safe and equal for all. Women shouldn't be treated differently and there shouldn't be any self created separate rules for them. Change your thinking and the world will change around you. 2/2 A video posted by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Jan 5, 2017 at 8:24pm PST