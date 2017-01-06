The Bangalore (Bengaluru) mass molestation incident on the new year's eve has been evoking strong reactions from all quarters. Now, a 22-year-old girl has expressed her anger through a poem that has gone viral on social media.

Several Bollywood celebrities, women activists among others have been demanding severe punishment for the perpetrators. A couple of insensitive comments from some politicians on the incident also drew flak.

Karnataka Home Minister, G. Parameshwara had blamed the "western" style dressing of girls in Bangalore for the incident. Earlier, Samajwadi Party leader, Abu Azmi had also blamed the women and their attire for such incidents.

Satshya Anna Tharien has written a poem, criticising the misogynistic mindset of the two political leaders. She narrated the poem in a video she shared on Facebook.

The video has already received over a thousand likes and over 400 shares on Facebook. Titled as "Not Your Sugar", Satshya's poem reflects her anger and disgust at the incident and the following remarks by the politicians. She also demanded an apology from Parameshwara and Azmi in the poem.

"The entire narrative had shifted to these ridiculous statements that certain politicians had made. The concept of consent and women's safety got completely buried under the sexist rhetoric. I wrote the poem because I was angry with being treated as a commodity who existed only to titillate men. I don't want to be held responsible for someone's disgusting behavior just because all I did was exist. That isn't fair, that is downright wrong," she told News18 when asked about the motive behind writing the poem. Check the video here: