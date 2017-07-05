If you want to sip a hot cup of coffee while reading a book, Bangalore won't disappoint you. In fact, the city will provide you with numerous options rather, as it has some amazing book cafes.

Listed here are 7 best book cafes in Bangalore every book lover should visit at least once:

Cafe Terra in Koramangala

If you want to leaf through an amazing book collection which includes graphic novels too, this cafe is the go-to place. You can walk into the cafe alone and read or can spend a lazy weekend with your friends. The cafe sports a superhero-themed decor taking you back to your childhood.

Coffee on Canvas in Koramangala

Apart from amazing coffee and brilliant collection of books, incredible artwork on display (some of which are on sale) attracts people to this cafe. You'll also find board games to enjoy your evenings.

Flamenco in Jayanagar

The quaint and quiet atmosphere of the cafe will make you fall in love with the place. You can easily sit back, read from their extensive book collection while savouring delicious food and drinks.

Atta Galata in Koramangala

This place is almost every book lovers dream. College students can drop in as the coffee here is quite pocket-friendly and regularly hosts seminars, books readings, discussions as well as stage plays.

Chavadi in Bannerghatta Road

This cafe has a unique collection of books but what makes it stand out is its ambience. Food on the menu will make you keep coming back to this place again and again.

JW Marriott BBC Coffee Shop in Lavelle Road

This cafe will be loved by those who love to read recipe books and are avid cooks. Decor of the place is also gorgeous giving you the perfect coffee break.

DYU Art Cafe in Koramangala

This quaint cafe with a nice collection of books will certainly steal your heart. Simple decor and outdoor seating make it perfect. Their waffles and cheesecake are highly recommended.