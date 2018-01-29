Bigg Boss has often provided a great platform for struggling or aspiring actors to enter the world of glam and fame.

While many contestants have made it big in the television or film industries over the years using this platform, recently Bigg Boss 11 ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra confirmed about her Bollywood debut.

Recently, in an interview with SpotboyE, Bandgi has confirmed about her Bollywood debut and shared a few details. "Yes, I am doing a film with an established actor. However, I can't disclose any further details about my character right now as I am not allowed to talk about it. I'm excited about this new venture."

While earlier there were reports that she would play a radio jockey, she calrified it and said, "No, I am not playing a radio jockey and that is one thing I can confirm right now."

The diva has been in news since Bigg Boss 11 for her affair with fellow contestant Puneesh Sharma. While their fans are eager to see the couple on screen, Bandgi reveals whether this wish of their fans will be fulfilled or not, and how Puneesh reacted to her Bollywood debut.

"He is very supportive and has always wished for my professional growth. I really don't know if he is willing to work in the same industry, as he had participated in Bigg Boss just for fun," she added.

It is a big opportunity for Bandgi as she has been reportedly roped in to work with A-list actors and director in her debut.

While we speculate the movie to be Student of the Year 2, nothing has been confirmed yet.

When asked if she was open to do intimate scenes, Bandgi added, "It depends on what kind of film I am doing or the kind of message that is being given out with those scenes. I am comfortable within a specific limit and by that I mean the extent to which the Censor Board allows," she told SpotboyE.

Recently, Bandgi was spotted partying with Puneesh and Shilpa Shinde and several pictures of the event were doing the rounds on social media.