Pakistan censor board had reportedly banned actress Mahira Khan's film Verna for highlighting sensitive issues like rape and violence. However, the country's CBFC on Thursday, lifted the ban on the film, only after a bitter battle with the makers. The movie has now been released in theatres across Pakistan.

The news has brought respite to Mahira who was seen relishing the moment of her glory as an artiste on social media. The 32-year-old actress from Pakistan, who had faced similar issues with her Bollywood debut film Raees alongside Shah Rukh Khan in her country, wrote a powerful note on Twitter after coming out victorious in her fight with the censor board.

"Tonight I realize how powerful artists are, not those in power. We are. Why else do we get banned? Why else do our films pose a threat to them? In this game of power - we will always win. Art/love/truth always does! #PowerDiGame #verna," Mahira wrote on Twitter.

Verna's director Shoaib Mansoor also took to Twitter to announce that the film has finally hit the theatres as per its schedule on November 17.

According to Samaa TV, the censor board lifted the ban after omitting 'objectionable content' from the movie. The censor board had banned the movie due to its sensitive content, saying the film 'portrays the state institutions in an undesirable manner'.

Earlier, Shoaib Mansoor, in his official statement, had stressed that his film reflects the anger that he feels on social injustice of all forms, adding that "rape" is one of the most prevalent and ugly forms of crimes against women in Pakistan.

Recently, Deepika Padukone also slammed the decision of Pakistan CBFC of imposing ban on Verna, stating that it's sad that a small section of people don't understand the power of cinema and what it can do to the world.