Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) that has been bringing smiles on millions of fans for over nine years, is in the news for the wrong reason.

A Sikh community is protesting and demanding a ban on the show for hurting their religious sentiments. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has demanded an immediate ban on the show alleging that the character Roshan Singh Sodhi was portrayed as the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, which was against the Sikh principles.

"No actor or any character can equate himself with the tenth Sikh Guru Gobind Singh. Such an act is unpardonable," SGPC chief Kirpal Singh Badungar said in a statement, India Today reported.

The show makers and the channel have also received warning for showcasing blasphemous content on TV from the apex religious body of the Sikh.

However, the makers have clarified on their Twitter handle that the character Sodhi had portrayed Guru Gobind Singh Ka Khalsa and not Guru Gobind Singh.

In Episode 2287 of TMKOC, Sodhi was dressed up as Guru Gobind Singh Ji ka Khalsa. We request viewers to not misinterpret it in any other way pic.twitter.com/MhNnqg8gJl — TMKOC (@TMKOC_NTF) September 15, 2017

This is not the first time a show has been demanded to be taken off air due to its content. Recently, Pehredar Piya Ki was forced to pull curtains for its regressive and cringy content, where nine-year-old Ratan Singh (Afaan Khan) gets married to an 18-year-old Diya (Tejaswi Prakash).