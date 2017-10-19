Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha has come down heavily upon left-wing for objecting Diwali fireworks and called them idiots and hypocrites for their indifferent nature towards the use of crackers.

The Supreme Court had suspended all licenses which permit the sale of fireworks, wholesale and retail within the territory of Delhi and NCR. Traders in the national capital had on October 12 appealed the apex court for seeking to revive in pursuance of its order passed on September 12. But on Friday, the court refused to modify its order.

Following this order, host celebs from films, sports, business and politics had requested their followers not use firecrackers during this Diwali and celebrate this festival in a peaceful way. Telugu actor Nikhil Siddhartha is probably the only celeb, who has raised voice against their request and he has reasons for it.

Nikhil Siddhartha, who is known for sharing his views on various social issues, took to his Twitter page on Wednesday to vent out his anger against those people, who requested celebrate Diwali without firecrackers. In a series of tweets, the actor called them idiots and hypocrites for not objecting the same during.

Here is Nikhil Siddhartha's series of tweets on using crackers during Diwali: