A bar in Kerala has come up with a unique idea to beat the recent directive of the Supreme Court, which ordered the closure of liquor shops and bars within 500 metres of the national/state highways.

While several bars and even five stars hotels had to stop serving liquor after the apex court's order, the owner of Aishwarya restobar in Paravoor, Ernakulam, has built a maze to his bar. Instead of shutting his shop, the bar owner has built a 250- 300-metre path that leads to his resto bar. With this, the bar that is situated on NH17 is now beyond the 500-metre limit.

Shoji, the manager of the bar, said that Rs 2 lakh was spent to build the maze, reported The News Minute.

Meanwhile, this resto bar is not the only one that came up with the unique idea to defy SC's order. Malls like Cyber Hub, which is within 500 metres of the Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, and Ambience Mall located on National Highway 8 in Haryana have diverted the routes to their entrance.

According to the Hindustan Times, Ambience Mall has closed the entrance to the Leela Ambience Hotel and visitors have to now drive around the residential complex before entering the hotel.

The Supreme Court took the decision to ban bars and liquor shops on highways while hearing a PIL (public interest litigation) filed by NGO Arrive Safe. According to the data provided by the NGO, out of the 1.42 lakh road accident deaths that take place in India every year, most are due to driving under the influence.