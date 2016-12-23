Sasikumar is set for an image makeover as he has ventured into a full-comedy entertainer in the form of Balle Vellaiya Thevaa. The actor, who is known for his action-packed rural dramas, has teamed up with debutant director Solai Prakash, a former associate of Sudha Kongara and Bala.

Tanya, the granddaughter of yesteryear actor Ravichandran, is romancing Sasikumar in the movie. Kovai Sarala has a very important role in the flick, which has Sanglii Murugan, Rohini and others in the cast.

Rabindranath Guru has handled the cinematography, while Praveen Anthony has edited the flick. Darbuka Siva has composed the music and Kan Vatchutta and Balle Vellaiyathevaa songs from the album have turned out to be hits.

Balle Vellaiya Thevaa is about how the people in a village embrace technology and things they do using social media sites are being narrated with a lot of humour. Sasikumar plays the role named Sakthivel, who aspires for a government job. The story turns interesting after his mother, a post woman, gets transferred to another village.

The movie has generated a lot of buzz with its trailer and audio. Balle Vellaiya Thevaa is also clashing with Vishal's Kaththi Sandai. Will the movie live up to the expectations of the viewers? Read it in the audience's words below: