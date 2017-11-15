1 / 4







Television actress Malini Kapoor, who is best remembered for her role in Balika Vadhu, is expecting her first child in late November.

The actress, who is active on Instagram, has been flaunting her baby bump along with husband Ajay Sharma.

Malini has been showered with extra care from her family especially husband, who is all geared up to welcome their little bundle of joy.

"As November is here, my heart is beating faster. It's a mixed feeling. I am scared and excited at the same time. Each morning is different. Sometimes I feel scared because of the pain I may have to go through during delivery, and excited because soon I will have my baby in my arms," Malini said in a statement.

The actress went on a relaxing holiday in her fifth month of pregnancy. Talking about it, she had earlier told the Times of India, "Ajay and I felt it would be nice to holiday when I am in the fifth month of pregnancy. Both of us are excited and can't wait to see our baby."

Besides Balika Vadhu, Malini had been part of several shows including Meet, Saathiya, Kumkum, Dekho Magar Pyar Se and Sindoor.

This year has been quite special for television celebrities as they became parents or are set to welcome a new member in their family.

Disha Vakani, who plays Dayaben in the comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is also expecting her first child. She has not been shooting for the show for some time now, and is on a break due to her pregnancy.

Former Diya Aur Baati Hum actress Deepika Singh also welcomed her bundle of joy in May this year. Another actor Karan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame too became a father a few months ago.