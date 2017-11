Indonesias disaster mitigation agency said on 27 November it had raised the alert to the highest level four on Balis Mount Agung volcano and warned residents in a 8-10 km (5-6 miles) radius around the volcano to evacuate immediately. Balis airport, the third most busiest airport in Indonesia, has been closed for 24 hours, disrupting 445 flights and some 59,000 passengers, due to the eruption warning and the presence of volcanic ash from Agung.