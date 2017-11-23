A slew of Telugu films is lined up for release on November 24 that include Balakrishnudu, Mental Madhilo, Hey Pillagada and three other small budget Telugu films which would clash with each other at the box office this week.

1 Balakrishnudu: It is a romantic and action film featuring Nara Rohit, Regina Cassandra and Ramya Krishnan in the lead roles. The film is directed by debutant Pavan Mallela and produced by B Mahendra Babu, Musunuru Vamsi and Sri Vinod Nandamuri under the banners Saraschandrikaa Visionary Motion Pictures and MayaBazar Movies. Mani Sharma' composed the music and Vijay C Kumar cranked the camera.

2 Mental Madhilo: It is a comedy drama starring Sri Vishnu and Nivetha Pethuraj. The movie is directed by Vivek Athreya and produced by Raj Kandukuri. Prashanth R Vihari has composed music for the film. The 2.02-hour movie has got a U/A certificate.

3 Hey Pillagada: It is a dubbed version of director Sameer Thahir's Malayalam movie Kali starring Dulquer Salmaan and Sai Pallavi. This romantic thriller has Gopi Sunder's music and Gireesh Gangadharan's cinematography. The movie got a U certificate, and a runtime of 1.56 hour.

4 Devi Sri Prasad: It is a crime suspense thriller directed by Sri Kishore and produced by D Venkatesh and Akrosh. Pooja Ramachandran and Bhupal Raju are playing the lead roles in the movie, while Dhanraj, Manoj Nandam, Posani Krishna Murali and Venu Tillu appear in the supporting cast. The film has Kamran's music. The movie's runtime is 1.47 hour awarded A certificate.

5 Napoleon: It is a thriller drama that revolves around the story of a man, who complains to the police that he has lost his shadow. Ravi Varma, Kedar Shankar, Anand Ravi and Komali Vakalapudi are playing the lead characters in the film which is directed by Anand Ravi and produced by Bhogendragupta Madupalli. The U/A certified movie has Sidharth Sadasivuni's music and Margal David's camera.

6 Lacchi: It is a comedy drama starring Jayathi, Tejdilip, Tejaswini, Dhanraj, Raghu Babu, Thagubothu Ramesh. Set in a village, the film deals with the story of girl who is an exorcist and takes care of all the problems in the village. It is directed by Eeswar and produced by Jayathi under the banner J94 Shows. Awarded A certificate, the film has Suresh Yuvan's music and its runtime is 2.02 hours.

All the six movies are slated for release on November 24. Since they belong to different genres, the audience will get split. Made on a small budget, they lack much promotion. But Balakrishnudu is bigger in terms of its star power, and well planned promotion. Therefore, it is likely to lead the race at the box office this week.