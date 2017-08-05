Telugu superstar Balakrishna has come under severe criticism once again. A video of him slapping his assistant has courted a fresh controversy. Now, director KS Ravikumar has come out with a clarification about the incident.

According to KS Ravikumar, Balakrishna's assistant was missing during a scene although he was informed to be present. "He (Balakrishna) was getting ready to enter the temple and the red carpet was visible if we look at the video closely," he said.

So, Balakrishna gave a pat on his(assistant) head for not being present at the scene, KS clarified. Balayya did not show any disrespect towards his assistant and it's only the people who were misinterpreting the incident, the director said.

The incident was captured on camera and the clip was leaked online where an upset Balakrishna is seen slapping his assistant and ordering him to tie his shoe laces.

However, Balakrishna has a history when it comes to 'behaving in public places'. Some days ago, the actor came under severe criticism after he made vulgar comments at the audio launch function of Savitri.

"If I play eve-teasing roles, and just follow girls, my fans will not accept. Either a kiss should be given or they should be made pregnant. That's all. We have to commit ourselves," Balayya had reportedly said while addressing the gathering at the event. These comments irked many and later the actor apologised for it.

On the professional front, Balakrishna working with KS Ravikumar on an out-and-out mass entertainer in which Nayanthara and two others will be seen as heroines.