Balakrishna's Paisa Vasool is set to be released in 150 screens overseas and the distributors, who have revealed its theatre lists and schedules for the US, UAE and UK, say the film has huge advance booking for its premiere shows.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is making his comeback with Paisa Vasool after the success of Gautamiputra Satakarni, which has become a big hit at the overseas box office. There was a huge demand for the international rights of Paisa Vasool and US Telugu Movie LLC has acquired the right by paying Rs 5 crore, which is a highest record for a film featuring Balayya.

US Telugu Movie LLC has already released the theatre lists of Paisa Vasool for some key international markets. The Puri Jagannadh-directed film will be released in 101 screens in the US, 23 screens in the UAE, 11 Screens in the UK, 8 screens in Germany, 3 screens in Malaysia, 3 screens in Canada and 1 screen in South Africa.

Here are the details of the screening schedules, theatre listing and advance booking for Paisa Vasool in countries like: US | UAE | UK | Germany | Malaysia | Canada | South Africa

The makers of Paisa Vasool have already delivered its digital content in all locations across North America and online booking was opened in a few shows in important locations in August. All the tickets have already been sold out for some shows and other shows are fast filling. The distributors are all thrilled over the initial response for the film

The bosses of US Telugu Movie LLC tweeted on August 29: "All the Drives have been dispatched and received by the theatres as well. All Premiers on time as scheduled. #PaisaVasool. #PaisaVasool Bookings Open Now At - Regal McArthur Marketplace, Irving, TX. Grab your tickets fast."

On Wednesday, the distributors revealed that the tickets for the premiere show of Paisa Vasool were sold out in some locations. A post on the Twitter handle of US Telugu Movie LLC‏ read: "#PaisaVasool Premiers in Detroit,MI and Centerville,VA already SOLD OUT. Grab your tickets soon. @purijagan @PuriConnects @PrVpr."

Anup Rubens, who has composed music for the songs and background score of Paisa Vasool, is attending its premiere show on Thursday night. The distributors tweeted: "Exclusive : @anuprubens Will be attending #PaisaVasool Premier at Regal MacArthur and Cinemark Legacy on Aug 31 evening. Grab your tickets!!"

The film goers will have surprise, when they go to watch Paisa in the theatres. They will get a chance to experience the teasers of Jai Lava Kusa and Mahanubhavudu on big screens. The distributors tweeted: "We have attached #JaiLavaKusa and #Mahanubhavudu Teasers along with the content of #PaisaVasool. Enjoy guys!!"