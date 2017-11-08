Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming movie which is a biopic on his late father and former chief minister NT Rama Rao aka NTR is said to begin with the scene of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and PV Narasimha Rao.

Who will direct the biopic on the legendary Telugu actor has been the talk of the industry. However, Balakrishna put all the rumours to rest by announcing Teja of Nene Raju Nene Mantri fame as the director of the film.

The latest we hear is that NTR's biopic will have a sequence of the two former prime ministers. "Indira Gandhi along with PV Narasimha Rao is travelling to Tirupati in a car. She sees big posters of Lord Rama and Krishna and folds her hands with devotion," Deccan Chronicle quoted a source as saying.

"Then PV Narasimha Rao tells her that they are not real gods and that a top actor called NTR has played the role of these gods. She then curiously asks Rao about him and the story starts there," the source added.

The film will cover NTR's life from a young age till the time he becomes the National Front chairman, but it will not include the episode of Lakshmi Parvathi, his second wife. "The story also reveals his political career and how he started the National Front," the source told DC.

It is not yet clear when this project will go on floors. Balakrishna is currently busy shooting for KS Ravikumar's Jai Simha, which is slated to hit the screens in 2018. On the other hand, director Teja, who is basking in the success of Nene Raju Nene Mantri, has signed another project starring Venkatesh.

It was rumoured that Teja has planned to team up with Kajal Aggarwal for the third time. "It was an emotional moment for Kajal and Teja to team up after 10 years for NRNM. With the film working wonders, the director wants to work with her again. He's quite proud of how much she has grown as an actor over the years and is keen to cash in on her talent," a source told DC.