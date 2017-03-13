Nandamuri Balakrishna's hit Telugu movie Gautamiputra Satakarni (GPS), which was released in the theatres on January 12, is now gearing up for world Television premiere on Star Maa soon.

Before its release, Gautamiputra Satakarni had great demand for its satellite rights and several leading channels were in race to bag them. Finally, it was Star Maa, which acquired its Television rights. The bosses of the channel reportedly shelled out Rs 9 crore on the rights and it is the highest price for a film, starring, Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has recently completed a successful run of 50 days and is still faring well in some cinema halls. The bosses of Star Maa took to its Twitter account on Monday to announce its TV premiere. They wrote: "Natasimham Nandamuri Balakrishna's #GautamiPutraSatakarni World Television Premiere..Coming Soon on #StarMaa #GPSKPremiereOnStarMaa."

Gautamiputra Satakarni is the 100th movie of Balakrishna and it is an epic historical action film based on the life of 2nd century AD Satavahana ruler. Balayya has played the title role, while Shriya Saran and Hema Malini appeared in a crucial role in the movie, which has been directed by Krish and produced by Y Rajeev Reddy and Jagarlamudi Saibabu under the banner First Frame Entertainment.

Gautamiputra Satakarni has collected Rs 78.60 crore gross at the worldwide box office in its life time. The movie has earned Rs 50.25 crore to its global distributors, who shelled out Rs 46.80 crore on its theatrical rights. The film has earned decent profits to both producers and distributors and become one of the hits of 2017.