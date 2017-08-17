Actor-turned-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is now busy campaigning for the Nandyal by-polls, was seen slapping one of his fans. Also, he was spotted distributing money during the campaign.

The Nandyal by-election is scheduled to be held on August 23. Nandamuri Balakrishna is a Telugu Desam Party MLA from Hindupur, has taken a break from film activities to be the star campaigner for TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy. The actor displayed his intemperate behaviour during the campaign on August 16.

Scores of Balayya fans and TDP supporters had come to have a glimpse of the star. Several fans were seen garlanding Balayya before he entered a hotel for overnight stay. As the crowds jostled around him, a fan accidentally fell on the actor, in an attempt to garland him. Balakrishna lost his temper and slapped that fan with all his power.

This slapgate incident was caught on camera and the video has gone viral in the social media. Balakrishna and the ruling party faced a lot of criticism.

A couple of photos in which Balakrishna is seen distributing money during the campaign created a lot of buzz in the social media on August 16. One picture shows the actor counting a bundle of Rs 100 notes, while he is seen handing over Rs 100 to a person in the other image. These two pictures are likely going to land the actor and the TDP in some serious trouble.

Coming to the slapping incident, this is not the first time Balakrishna's erratic behaviour has hit the headlines. The actor is known for slapping people in the past too. The Telugu superstar had recently come under severe criticism after he slapped his assistant during the launch of his upcoming movie earlier this month.