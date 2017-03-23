Nandamuri Balakrishna has shot an action sequence on a massive set for the first schedule of his 101st movie, while Junior NTR is set to wrap up the first schedule of his 27thfilm on March 25.

Puri Jagannadh is directing Nandamuri Balakrishna in his 101st movie, which was launched by SS Rajamouli at Kukatpally in Hyderabad on March 9. The actor began regular shooting on March 16. The latest we hear is that he has wrapped up a fight sequence yesterday.

The director took to Twitter to share the updates. Puri Jagannadh tweeted: "Completed my 1st schedule of #NBK101 in a massive set n action sequence .. it's gonna be feast for all #NandamuriBalakrishna fans "

On other hand, Junior NTR has teamed up with director Bobby and producer Nandamuri Kalyan Ram for his 27th movie, which is tentatively titled NTR27 and Jai Lava Kusa. The movie was launched at a grand opening ceremony held in Hyderabad on February 10. The young tiger began regular shooting from February 15 and he will complete its first schedule on Saturday.

Vamsi Shekar confirmed the news about Junior NTR's next movie on his Twitter handle. The PRO tweeted: "#NTR27 First schedule in RFC will be wrapped up by March 25th...Second schedule will be shot in hyd @tarak9999 @dirbobby @NTRArtsOfficial."