It looks like Bajaj will soon add a new variant to its V12, the younger sibling of the V15 in India as emerging reports indicate that a disc-brake variant of the model is well on its way. Bajaj V12 was launched in the country in December with drum brakes.

While the exact timeline for the launch of the disc brake variant of the V12 is not known yet, BikWale reports that the new version is on the anvil and is likely to hit the assembly once there is demand for the said version of the 125cc motorcycle.

The V12 is powered by a 124.6cc single cylinder DTS-i engine that develops 10bhp at 8000rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5500rpm mated to five-speed gearbox. The V12 is offered in three colour options - Wine Red, Midnight Blue and Ebony Black. The smaller sibling of the V15 looks identical and retains removable rear cowl. It features spoke alloy wheels with drum brakes at the front and runs on slimmer 100/90 tyres at the rear. On the other hand, the powering the V, the bike made from the metal of the dismantled INS Vikrant is a 149.5cc single-cylinder four-stroke air-cooled DTS-i engine that can churn out a maximum power of 11.8bhp at 7,500rpm and 13Nm of torque at 5,500rpm.

Bajaj V, the relatively new brand that carries the legacy of INS Vikrant--the India's first aircraft carrier is a hit in the country and has already touched a sale figure of 2 lakh. With the addition of the new variants, the sales of V are expected to get a boost.

