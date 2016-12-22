Bajaj Auto has reportedly started the deliveries of V12, the younger sibling of the V15. The V12 is priced at Rs 56,000 ex-showroom, Delhi.

The 125cc version of V remains largely identical to the V15, but features subtle changes. The V125-spoke alloy wheels with drum brakes at the front and disc-brake option is not offered. The V12 gets a pronounced grab rail. The motorcycle runs on slimmer 100/90 tyres at the rear instead of a 120/90 offered with the V15, whereas the front tyres are the same 90/90 section. The younger sibling also retains removable rear cowl, a unique feature of V brand that sports cafe racer style.

The main change lies in the powerhouse. The V12 is powered by a 124.6cc single cylinder DTS-i engine that develops 10bhp at 8000rpm and 11Nm of torque at 5500rpm mated to five-speed gearbox. The V12 is offered in three colour options - Wine Red, Midnight Blue and Ebony Black.

It is not clear if Bajaj has used a small amount of metal from the dismantled INS Vikrant on the V12 as it did in the V15. The use of metal from the dismantled aircraft carrier INS Vikrant of the Indian Navy is a USP of the V brand.

The V12 is pitted against the likes of the Honda Shine, Hero Glamour and TVS Phoenix in the 125cc commuter bike category. The V brand is one of the most successful model ranges of Bajaj Auto. The V15 has notched sales figure of 2 lakh within eight months of its launch. With the arrival of V12, the V brand is expected to give a serious boost to Bajaj Auto's commuter bike sales.