Bajaj Auto is on a mission to revamp its product portfolio for the Indian market. The company is reportedly focused on introducing new models and has lined up seven products in its portfolio for the expected additions.

"By December, we will launch new products under all our seven brands: CT, Platina, Discover, V, Avenger, Pulsar, Dominar," said Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto.

"Our effort is to gain 6% market share -we have grown from 14-20%, we will move from 20-26% and we will do this by maintaining EBITDA," he added.

Bajaj, which witnessed fall in its market share in the last quarter owing to the government mandated transition from BS-III to the stringent BS-IV emission norms and recently a readjustment of the inventory after the rollout of Goods and Services Tax (GST), has set as a priority a 26 percent shares in the next financial year. It remains to be seen whether the aforementioned seven models will get new variants or whether it will just be cosmetic updates.

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker is confident of getting back on track as the company claims its recent launches have been doing fairly well in the market when compared to its competitors. Bajaj's V and Pulsar NS models are said to be volume drivers for the company and sells an average of 25,000 units a month.

Meanwhile, Bajaj is expected to make a significant announcement on its new alliance with a renowned brand, a deal the company claims will open up 'enormous possibilities'. Although Bajaj has not divulged the details of the new partnership, rumours point to the Italian motorcycle brand Ducati that is on sale. VW is said to be planning to forgo some of its non-core businesses such as Ducati or a diesel engine business to get back on track after the German group was hit by the diesel scam. Bajaj Auto is one of the bike makers said to be waiting in the wings.

Source: ET Auto