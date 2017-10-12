A fresh batch of Boxer X150 images have emerged online fuelling fresh whispers in the auto corridors about the launch of company's rugged motorcycle that is currently undergoing testing on the Indian roads.

Bajaj, for now, does not have a Boxer in its line-up in India but the spotted model of Boxer X150 is being sold in global markets such as African countries. Even though the images of Boxer X150 being testing in the country have emerged online on in the past as well, the company has not confirmed the launch of the model at any point of time. The Boxer X150 is seen camouflaged in its latest images shared by MotorOctane .

Bajaj, which already has an array of models in its portfolio, is unlikely to include the Boxer X150.

So why is it being tested in Indian terrains? Well, reports suggest it could be for the international markets or that some components of the model could be tested under Indian conditions. It may be recalled that Bajaj sold the Boxer brand in India till 2012 but was forced to discontinue owing to poor sales. However, a launch in the foreseeable future cannot be ruled out.

Powering Boxer X150 is a 144.8 cc single cylinder air-cooled motor which can churn out 12 hp of power at 7500 rpm and 12 Nm of torque at 4500 rpm. Visually, Boxer 150 features circular headlight and side indicators and under-belly exhaust with a carbon-fibre coating. Seated on a wheelbase of 1285 mm, Boxer 150 comes with a fuel tank of 11 litres and 17-inch alloy wheels.