While leading Indian two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto decided to skip the largest auto show in the country, the Auto Expo 2018, it has been actively participating in international auto shows. The Pune-based automaker is an exhibitor in the ongoing Motobike Istanbul show in Turkey.

Bajaj Auto is showcasing models like the Pulsar RS200, Pulsar NS160, Dominar 400 and V15 at the show started on February 22, while the stand-out model of the line-up is the Pulsar NS200 Adventure edition.

Bajaj sells the regular Pulsar NS200 in India at Rs 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) while the Adventure edition is not part of its India line-up. The new variant seems to have got the global debut at Motobike Istanbul.

The Pulsar NS200 Adventure edition comes with an array of touring additions. These include a metal wire grill headlamp, knuckle guards, engine guard, auxiliary lights, pannier box holders and mounts for luggage.

Aluminium bits on the headlamp, radiator and chain cover adds subtle differences over the regular model. The motorcycle also gets navigation/mobile holder strapped to the handlebar. All these additions will make the NS200 Adventure edition an ideal tool for cross-country riding.

The Pulsar NS200 Adventure edition is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder fuel-injected motor that produces 24.48PS of power and 18.6Nm of torque. It also comes with single-channel ABS.

The model sold in India is powered by the same engine but generates slightly lesser power and the torque, at 23.5PS and 18.3Nm, respectively. The motor that powers the Pulsar NS200 in India is also not a fuel-injected one, while ABS is offered.

Will it be launched in India?

Bajaj Auto earlier sold the Pulsar AS200 with a half fairing in India. The company discontinued the model along with its younger sibling, the Pulsar AS150, in February 2017 owing to lack of demand. In such a scenario, there are scarce chances of the Pulsar NS200 Adventure edition coming to India.

Image source: surmeklazim.com