After dithering for several months on a formal announcement, Bajaj Auto has finally ended the months of speculations and rumours by adding the Pulsar NS160 to its Pulsar range in the country.The new bike comes at a price tag of 82,400 (ex-showroom, Pune) in line with the pan India Goods and Services Tax (GST) regime.

Also Read: GST effect on two-wheelers: Will bike and scooter prices come down?

The Pulsar NS160 has been on test runs in the local terrains for long, fuelling rumours that the model will not be destined for the Indian market after all. Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is on sale in markets like Turkey.

Powering the new Pulsar NS160 is a 160.3-cc single-cylinder engine churning out 15.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm and peak torque of 14.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired to a 5-speed gearbox. Braking power is taken care of by a petal disc unit at the front and a drum at the rear. The motorcycle rides on the 100/90/17 MRF Zapper. Bajaj does not offer single-channel ABS in the new Pulsar NS160.

The Pulsar NS160 shares similarities with its bigger sibling the Pulsar NS200, which is currently on sale in India and features a split LED tail lamp, analog-digital instrument console, halogen headlamp, underbelly exhaust and body panels. Pulsar NS160 employs a telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj 's existing Pulsar line-up in India includes Pulsar 135, Pulsar 150, Pulsar 180, Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar 220 in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar NS160 will be pitted against the likes of Suzuki Gixxer, Yamaha FZ-S and Honda CB Hornet 160R.