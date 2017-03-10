Bajaj Pulsar AS200 will be making a comeback. That's the latest buzz from popular two-wheeler maker Bajaj Auto. The company is not known to remove any of its models from its portfolio, especially in the Indian market where it retains a stronghold.

We have seen this stance before with its Pulsar 200NS model that was out of the market for quite some time before making a comeback in a new avatar recently. And if that is a marker, the latest indications are that not just the 200NS, but the Pulsar AS200 will also be getting back to the Indian market after it was withdrawn.

Bajaj discontinued the Pulsar AS200, an adventure tourer, with the launch of the new Pulsar 200NS. While speaking to Autocar professional Eric Vas, Bajaj Auto, without providing a timeframe, said that the company is reworking on the AS200 and that it will be back in the market.

"The AS 200 needed a lot of work to be done and we are currently completely re-working it. The NS 200 had a big fan following, we brought it back in much better form than ever before. We will bring the AS back also when we are ready," the publication reported.

Launched in April 2015, the Pulsar AS200 wasn't doing well in terms of numbers for Bajaj Auto. Priced at Rs 94,780, ex-showroom Delhi, Pulsar AS200 was powered by a 199.5cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, which can churn out 23bhp of power at 9,500rpm and 18.3Nm of peak torque at 8,000rpm, mated to six-speed transmission.

Pune-based two-wheeler maker Bajaj has also axed the second model in the Adventure Sport series— the Pulsar AS 150. It remains to be seen if the AS 150 will also be re-introduced in a new avatar.

Source: AutocarPro